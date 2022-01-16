The Upside: Senior German shepherd finds forever home after abandonment on Schodack streets

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An elderly German shepherd found the perfect home after police officers found him abandoned in Schodack.

Loyal, sweet, and upwards of 13 years old, there’s no doubt that Zeus is a good companion. However, on January 6th, Schodack Police officers found Zeus wandering alone near Miller Road. The officers called Schodack Dog Control Officer, Maggie Banker, for assistance.

After several days, it was clear that no one was going to claim the older German Shepard. So, like many other abandoned animals, Banker took him in. She said she was worried Zeus would spend his last days stuck in a shelter or worse.

After posting pictures of Zeus online, Banker received a surprising offer from a man in Hoosick Falls. He offered to give Zeus a forever home. Banker said the man had just lost his beloved dog on Christmas Eve, so, the match was meant to be.

“He’s an older man, home all the time. And he said he would like to adopt Zeus; he’s looking for another best friend,’ Banker said. “I explained to him there is not a long-term life expectancy with this dog. He said he didn’t care, and dogs like this have no place to go.”

On Thursday, Zeus met his new best friend, and Banker said he’s already settling into his new home and enjoying a warm doggie bed in Hoosick Falls.

Banker added that animal control is taking in more abandoned dogs than normal right now, and many times the funds to care for them come from her own pockets. She refuses to let dogs in her care be put to sleep at a shelter, but that means sometimes caring for six dogs at a time. If you want to help animals like Zeus, Banker said you can call the Chatham Small Animal Hospital and make a donation to the Pay it Forward Account.