TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy nursing home has a new kind of regular visitor that is bringing puppy love to the halls of the facility. Ralphie is a spunky three-month-old toy poodle and Collar City Rehabilitation has become one of her favorite spots to meet new friends.

The Director of Admissions, Michelle Riganti, brought her new puppy to meet her beloved residents and she was blown away by their reaction. Riganti said Ralphie has a magical way of brightening up residents’ moods or even turning around their whole day.

The pup is known to get into some trouble there—pulling all the tissue out of their boxes or stealing bookmarks. But all of Ralphie’s shenanigans only make the residents laugh more.

“Some residents have dementia, they light up and smile,” Riganti said. “I think regardless of where you’re at in life, who can resist a cute puppy?”

Michelle added that many of their long-term residents haven’t been able to hug or have much physical contact since COVID-19 began, so getting to cuddle with Ralphie means a lot. Ralphie will continue to make regular visits and bring much-needed smiles.