The Upside: Princesses add sparkle to Capital Region holiday events

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than Santa Clause is coming to town this year! Local princess performance company is bringing some extra sparkle to the holiday season.

Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties was established in 2016 by Beth Marx. Starting off small, the “Ice Queen” first attended the Schenectady Holiday Parade five years ago, and the group has been a part of the Capital Region tradition ever since.

“It’s a very magical experience when you show up and a child instantly recognizes you and they come running across the room, and they hug you,” Marx said.

For the 2021 parade, they have six crowned beauties ready to wave in the holidays on a horse-drawn carriage by Bowman Carriage.

Fans of these ladies can rejoice because the parade won’t be the only chance to see them during the season.

“We’re going to be spending a lot of time visiting your king down this year,” Marx said. “We actually have seven different dates that we are going to be doing holiday caroling.”

During the height of the pandemic, Marx created caroling visits to stay socially distant and they were a big hit—completely selling out last year.

So, if you’re looking to stay cozy in your house, everywhere from Clifton Park to Latham you can have a group of four princesses singing at your doorstep and taking lots of pictures with any good girls and boys who are ready for one very magical early Christmas gift.

Additionally, the performer will be putting on a full-scale holiday stage show—Royal Snow Sisters Princess Event—in Lake George on December, 4.