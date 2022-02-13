ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Did you know there is a holiday that’s all about appreciating your female friendships? It’s called Galentine’s Day, and it always falls on the day before Valentine’s Day. This year, a group of local women has decided to celebrate gal pals for a good cause at Dakota Ridge Farm in Ballston Spa.

Colleen Gattuso started throwing Galentine’s Day parties seven years ago and made her own tradition of asking guests to bring donations for a local shelter. It began with only seven women at her house, but every year the event grew.

“The second year, I had 12 girls there. The next year was 25, and then the year after that, I had to start renting out a venue,” Gattuso said.

Last year, she partnered up with llama farm Dakota Ridge who kindly donated a venue for a drive-thru Galentine’s Day event to keep socially distant. The unique event was a big hit, so they decided to keep the drive-thru strategy for 2022.

During the ride through the farm, participants are be greeted by some furry four-legged friends—including Colleen’s llama, Nugget. Colleen added that because llamas are so friendly they enjoy popping their heads into car windows.

The free event on February 13 runs from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. but you’re asked to bring a non-perishable food or supply donation for the Shelters of Saratoga. The list of recommended items is below.

Colleen said it’s the perfect way to honor these special friendships.

“We’re all in it together, and we all get our turn; with losses, with happy things, somebody getting a rise, someone having a baby,” Gattuso said. “They mean the world. And it’s just different. It’s just different than your friendships with men.”

On top of getting some llama photos and maybe even some llama kisses, the first 125 drivers who drop off goods will get a goodie bag with treats. Raffle tickets are also available for great prizes—one dollar for a single ticket and five dollars for a “llama leg worth” of tickets.