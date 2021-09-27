The Two Degree Difference: Warming fall temperatures

Break out the sweaters, boots and pumpkin spice because fall is here! And while we will still get to enjoy all that fall has to offer in our region, the fall season has seen some major changes over the last few decades, all because of climate change.

Across the country, the most drastic changes regarding fall season warming can be felt in the western United States and the northeast. Some locations have seen multiple degrees of warming since 1970.

In Burlington, the average fall temperature has climbed by about four degrees in the last 50 years according to Climate Central. Along with an average of 18 more days above normal.

Fall warming can have many impacts including an extended mosquito and tick season, pollen allergies and worsening air pollution.

For the northeast, this can impact the fall foliage we have grown to know and love.

“We have had summer like weather linger into early fall, that tends to make it more of a gradual development” said Michael Snyder, the commissioner for Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreations.

Warmer temperatures are known to delay the foliage season and higher than average rainfall totals can act top keep leaves healthy and green for longer.

“All factors are in place right now and if we have that classic fall weather, bright sunny crisp days, cold night and a little bit of moisture that is when you see it go up to that next level of vibrancy throughout the state.” said Snyder.

