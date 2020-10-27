The Troy Turkey Trot is still on

TROY N.Y. (NEWS 10) – “We just didn’t know what would happen if we couldn’t have an in-person event,” says George Regan, the event director for the Troy Turkey Trot, about the decision to make the race happen during a pandemic.



“They don’t have to run on Thanksgiving morning. But we are doing a live streamed Facebook event on Thanksgiving morning at 10:00 a.m. We’ll be starting the official Turkey Trot,” Regan said.



As long as you have a GPS enabled device and download the trot’s app, you can run before Thanksgiving or up to 11:00 Saturday night, November 28th for your time to count.



“We have full sets of awards for everybody. We’re doing all the mother/daughter…all the family team awards,” Regan says.



The race is once again benefiting Joseph’s House and Shelter as well as the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Both organizations excited the race is still on as they have been dealing with unprecedented demand.



Kevin O’Connor, Joseph’s House executive director says, “We’ve had to hire extra staff to keep our facilities clean. We’ve had to pay a lot more for COVID prevention supplies and we’ve expanded our street outreach services from an 8-hour day, every day of the year, to a 12-hour day.”



The food bank’s director Mark Quandt said, “I think it’s pretty obvious we’re not going to be done with this pandemic anytime soon. It’s going to roll into next year. We don’t know how long, but people are still out of work. Unemployment is very high. People are in need and are going to be in need through the holidays.”

More information on the race on how to register can be found here: https://troyturkeytrot.com/