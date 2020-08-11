GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle is proud of the parks in his town. He says they have put a lot of time, money, and effort into the parks so the town has a challenge, a park challenge.
The challenge has nine parks including Schenectady County Parks and village parks that all fall within the town of Glenville. At each park are multiple activities for the Glenville Park Challenge.
For the first 200 town residents who complete the challenge they get a Park Challenge patch. The park challenge is open to everyone, you can download the form on the Glenville town website, then head out and explore all that the park in the Town of Glenville have to offer.
LATEST STORIES
- The Town of Glenville has a challenge for you
- ‘College sports cannot operate in a bubble’: Pac-12 cancels fall sports
- Matthew McConaughey to interview Dr. Fauci Thursday on Instagram Live
- Bills RB Devin Singletary ready for a bigger workload in year two
- Does working from home create “equal playing field” for white collar moms?