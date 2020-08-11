The Town of Glenville has a challenge for you

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle is proud of the parks in his town. He says they have put a lot of time, money, and effort into the parks so the town has a challenge, a park challenge.

The challenge has nine parks including Schenectady County Parks and village parks that all fall within the town of Glenville. At each park are multiple activities for the Glenville Park Challenge.

At Indian Kill take a hike to the bridge or try your luck fishing.

For the first 200 town residents who complete the challenge they get a Park Challenge patch. The park challenge is open to everyone, you can download the form on the Glenville town website, then head out and explore all that the park in the Town of Glenville have to offer.

