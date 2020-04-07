The ticks are out, be prepared

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Social distancing and worries over the coronavirus have kept most New Yorkers home. Those that head out to parks, trails and their backyards need to remember with this warm winter, the ticks are out in force.

Some helpful things you can do according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Elaine Coss has had Lyme disease three times and now always keeps her pants tucked into her socks.

Jerry Carlson with the NYS DEC says his people are given clothing laced with Permethrin when they go out in the field. Carlson says that it will stay effective even after six washings.

Carlson also says if you don’t know how to remove a tick properly, to seek out help. He says you have 24 hours to remove it if you fear getting Lyme disease.

Ana and her friend Kim took time out for lunch and hike Tuesday, they made sure to practice social distancing.

Carlson says the most important thing to do is shower as soon as you get back and do a final full-body check at the end of the day.

If you take your pet out with you or they like to play in the yard, reach out to your vet for the best flea and tick prevention and to make sure you check them over when they come inside.

For more information on ticks you can go to the DEC website.

