SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After the Capital Region has endured multiple storms this year already, a little redheaded orphan has come to town to remind us that the sun will come out tomorrow.

“Annie” continues its run at Proctors until Sunday. NEWS10 got the scoop from one of the production’s lead actors to find out what makes this classic show hit home for adults and children alike.

“It’s set in the Great Depression, but the issues of politics, of optimism, of hope, of looking towards the future,” said Christopher Swan, who plays Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, “these are all things that resonate with us at any time.”

Limited tickets are still available for performances Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon.