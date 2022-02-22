ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – President Joe Biden is feeling the pressure to alleviate student loan debt. May 1, 2022, is the deadline to resume federal student loan payments.

As it approaches, debt relief advocates argue that the payment pause is popular among voters and that failing to extend it could negatively affect Biden come election day.

President Biden made promises to students and alumni of many colleges and universities across the nation.

“He promised to discharge $10,000 in student loans from day one. It was a lie. He hasn’t lived up to any of the promises he made on student loans,” said Matthew Burr, Professor, Elmira College

Allowing payments to resume ahead of the midterms could depress the turnout of the Democratic base, especially as the President has been unable to deliver on key legislative priorities like voting rights and the build back better plan.

“Well, I think there’s going to be an election in November. If the Democrats can gain more seats in the Senate and, rein in both houses and in the Senate can get a decisive majority and Biden so precedent then definitely it will pass,” Dr. Stephen Coleman, Political Analyst

Experts say the only way President Biden can get the student’s loans forgiven is if more Democrats are elected to sit in the senate.

“There are 50 Republicans in the Senate that don’t want it. Now, there are 50 Democrats in the Senate, but one of those Democrats, at least one of them, Joe Manchin, doesn’t like this idea. So you don’t have a majority in the US Senate to pass the student loan bill,” said Coleman

Some Democrats worry that continuing the pause on student loans could signal that the pandemic isn’t yet over and remind voters that inflation and rising prices are still leaving many people feeling economically strained.