EAST DURHAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Shamrock House is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day for their 85th year. For Owner Emma Molloy, this holiday is very important to share with her customers. She explained why it is special for her family to share this holiday with their customers.

“It’s definitely celebrating our culture [and] our heritage. We are extremely proud. We are originally from Ireland,” said Molloy.

The Shamrock House has been open since 1938. The Molloys took over in 2013, and have seen it flourish with green. Generations of customers still visit the house regularly.

“We’ve been coming here for my entire life. My grandparents came here 53 years ago and we’ve been coming here ever since,” explained patron Michael Conlan.

Molloy hopes to keep delivering the complete Irish experience for her patrons by hosting with free live music, performances and of course, plenty of food and drink.

“We have corn beef and cabbage, traditional Irish faire, and shepard’s pie. A lot of prepping, a lot of cooking corn beef. Definitely busy,” described Molloy.

Even one of the previous owners, Neil Kellegher, came in to help with the event. Kellegher had nothing but praise for the way the Molloys have continued to keep The Shamrock House thriving.

“Its great to see the house going strong, and it’s great to see East Durham alive and well,” stated Kellegher.

The Shamrock House is considered to be a community staple by its fans, hosting a variety of events from stand-up comedy to weddings. Their website showcases all future events and services available.