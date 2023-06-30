SCOTIA, N.Y (NEWS10): The Scotia fireworks show presented by Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In has successfully lit the night sky once again.

Except for a few cancellations due to weather and the pandemic, this fireworks show has happened every summer for nearly 50 years. But it was nearly cancelled this year, because of financial and safety concerns.

“A stabbing happened last year. But um, I was shocked it was cancelled at first,” said Michael Snow at the event.

Thankfully the Schenectady county legislature was able to find a solution so that the show could go on; much to the delight of Jumpin’ Jack’s President, Mark Lansing.

“So yeah, we’re on. We’re ready to rock,” said Lansing.

“I’m waiting for the most is the beautiful fireworks,” said Alexis Snow, one firework show-goer.

The show which brings 10 to 15 thousand people to the drive-in and the neighboring park along the Mohawk River featured a water ski show by the U.S Water Ski Team and a live band performing on stage at Freedom Park for all to enjoy. The big fireworks display could be seen from both Freedom and Collins’ parks.

Folks like Gloria and Michelle Slater came all the way from Richmondville.

“It’s very exciting. We got a decent spot to watch everything,” said Gloria Slater.

This year’s firework display cost more than $20,000