The Schenectady Fire Dept. is hiring

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They have made several posts on their Facebook page, and will be holding informational sessions for those interested.

The first was held Saturday at their Veeder Avenue fire station. The next one will be on February 29 and then again on March 7.

Applicants must be a certified paramedic and have at least 60 college credits to be granted an interview. Recruits will also be required to take a physical fitness exam.

The Civil Service exam is April 25, and the deadline to sign up is March 9.

The starting salary is a little over $43,500.

