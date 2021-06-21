The Roots to perform at Mass MoCA

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — It was announced Monday that the popular band, The Roots, will be performing at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA) on Sunday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

If you are a MASS MoCA Member, the Pre-sale for tickets begins Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. and General tickets go on sale the following day June, 25, at 10 a.m.

  • This performance will take place outside, in MASS MoCA’s Joe’s Field and will be held rain or shine.
  • No outside food or beverages will be allowed in the venue during the event. Food and drinks are available for purchase during the show.
  • All events at MASS MoCA are accessible to all audiences. Please contact boxoffice@massmoca.org if you would like to inquire about accessibility needs and services.
  • By purchasing a ticket to join MASS MoCA’s visitors, staff, and artists on the museum campus, you agree to follow a Courtesy Code, detailed here. Our full COVID FAQ is here.

The Roots were founded in Philadelphia, PA in 1987 and have since become known all over the world. Rolling Stone named the band one of the “50 Greatest Live Acts,” and has been the official house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” since 2014.

