WATERVLIET, N.Y. (News10)- The owners of The Purple Pub say they will sling their final brews and pizzas by the end of December. Owners and brothers Greg and Butch Rentz spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker about the tough decision to retire and the 50 years of memories while running the family business in Watervliet.

For 5 decades, it stood as a Capital Region landmark: The Purple Pub. Just about everything inside the establishment is purple, the chairs, the paint on the walls, etc. But that’s not how it got its name say brothers, Greg and Butch Rentz. “Well, 50 years ago I had a purple Charger. So, somebody, said ‘How about Purple Pub?’ and it’s stuck,” said Greg.

The place quickly became a busy central hub for generations of families in the working-class community of Watervliet, New York. Over the years the dining rooms expanded, and employees became like family; the pub even had their own softball team. The family business began when Butch and Greg’s mom and dad bought what the brothers say was a simple “man’s” bar. Greg teared up while talking about his parent’s dedication to the business. “Talk about my mother and stuff like that. She was the key factor in doing this, heer and my father.” Butch said they still use all of their mother’s recipes in the kitchen. “Everything we’re cooking today is her recipes,” he said.

But all good things must come to an end. And after 50 years, Greg and Butch say they’re calling it quits. The brothers are retiring and will close their doors on December 30th. Butch is 77 and Greg is 74 and say they just want to spend time with their families. “We need surgeries, all that stuff, so that’s the main reason. We just can’t. And with Covid….” said Butch. “Covid hurt a lot,” added Greg.

The brothers told Anya that they will continue to keep their take-out business open for a while longer. But loyal customers may have a glimmer of hope for the future. The Purple Pub may live on, with a new owner. The brothers say they are currently in negotiations with a potential buyer. And while they are closing their dining room doors, they say their hearts will forever be open to the memories and good friends made along the way. “Just the memories. You can’t get those memories from anything else,” said Greg. “It’s just been unbelievable.”