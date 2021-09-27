The number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Galway CSD

Galway Superintendent Brita Donovan takes students’ temperatures before they return to the classroom after a week of remote learning.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York States COVID-19 Report Card that shows the number of cases in every public school district statewide, as well as private and charter schools and BOCES programs was available Monday. It was the first time the public could see how each district is affected since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Locally, cases reported since September 1, were generally low in all the districts NEWS10 looked at on Monday afternoon. Larger districts Albany (52), Gloversville (44), Schenectady (39), and Ballston Spa (34) have the highest number of cases among students and teachers, while the districts of Johnsburg, North Greenbush, Salem, and Sharon Spings reported no cases.

The Capital Region has the fourth-lowest number of cases (1,390) out of all regions in New York, as of September 27. New York City has the highest (6,234), and Mohawk Valley the lowest (804).

Below are tables for each county with individual school district information. For case information in private or charter schools, a BOCES program, or district not listed below, check the states’s COVID-19 Report Card.

Albany County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Albany City School District475
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District52
Bethlehem Central School District41
Cohoes City School District174
Green Island Union Free School District20
Guilderland Central School District162
Menands Union Free School District20
North Colonie School District264
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District111
South Colonie Central School District181
Voorheesville Central School District70
Watervliet City School District142

Columbia County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Chatham Central School District 20
Germantown Central School District 40
Hudson City School District 71
Ichabod Crane Central School District 282
New Lebanon Central School District 20
Taconic Hills Central School District106

Fulton County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Broadalbin Perth School District82
Gloversville School District377
Johnstown School District164
Mayfield School District83
Northville School District11
Wheelerville Union Free School District10

Greene County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Cairo Durham Central School District 52
Catskill Central School District 24
Coxsackie-Athens School District42
Greenville Central School District90
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District10
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District00

Montgomery County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Greater Amsterdam Central School District183
Canajoharie Central School District225
Fonda Fultonville Central School District101
Fort Plain Central School District110
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District40

Rensselaer County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Averill Park School District121
Berlin School District50
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District80
East Greenbush School District142
Hoosic Valley School District133
Hoosick Falls School District92
Lansingburgh School District106
North Greenbush School District00
Rensselaer City School District64
Schodack School District20
Troy City School District 242
Wynantskill School District10

Saratoga County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Ballston Spa Central School District313
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District90
Corinth Central School District40
Edinburg Common School21
Galway Central School District49
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District40
Mechanicville City School District 71
Saratoga Springs City School District262
Schuylerville Central School District10
Shenendehowa Central School District203
South Glens Falls Central School District292
Stillwater Central School District120
Waterford-Halfmoon Central School District71

Schenectady County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Duanesburg School District20
Mohonasen School District100
Niskayuna School District90
Schalmont School District220
Schenectady City School District336
Scotia-Glenville School District81

Schoharie County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District91
Jefferson Central School District73
Sharon Springs Central School District00

Warren County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Glens Falls Central School District161
Johnsburg Central School District00
Lake George School District101
North Warren Central School District50
Queensbury Union Free School District206
Warrensburg Central School District30

Washington County

School DistrictStudentsTeachers/staff
Argyle Central School District01
Cambridge Central School District20
Fort Ann Central School District60
Granville Central School District190
Greenwich Central School District91
Hartford Central School District20
Hudson Falls Central School District283
Salem Central School District00
Whitehall Central School District122

