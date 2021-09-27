The number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York States COVID-19 Report Card that shows the number of cases in every public school district statewide, as well as private and charter schools and BOCES programs was available Monday. It was the first time the public could see how each district is affected since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Locally, cases reported since September 1, were generally low in all the districts NEWS10 looked at on Monday afternoon. Larger districts Albany (52), Gloversville (44), Schenectady (39), and Ballston Spa (34) have the highest number of cases among students and teachers, while the districts of Johnsburg, North Greenbush, Salem, and Sharon Spings reported no cases.
The Capital Region has the fourth-lowest number of cases (1,390) out of all regions in New York, as of September 27. New York City has the highest (6,234), and Mohawk Valley the lowest (804).
Below are tables for each county with individual school district information. For case information in private or charter schools, a BOCES program, or district not listed below, check the states’s COVID-19 Report Card.
Albany County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Albany City School District
|47
|5
|Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
|5
|2
|Bethlehem Central School District
|4
|1
|Cohoes City School District
|17
|4
|Green Island Union Free School District
|2
|0
|Guilderland Central School District
|16
|2
|Menands Union Free School District
|2
|0
|North Colonie School District
|26
|4
|Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
|11
|1
|South Colonie Central School District
|18
|1
|Voorheesville Central School District
|7
|0
|Watervliet City School District
|14
|2
Columbia County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Chatham Central School District
|2
|0
|Germantown Central School District
|4
|0
|Hudson City School District
|7
|1
|Ichabod Crane Central School District
|28
|2
|New Lebanon Central School District
|2
|0
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|10
|6
Fulton County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Broadalbin Perth School District
|8
|2
|Gloversville School District
|37
|7
|Johnstown School District
|16
|4
|Mayfield School District
|8
|3
|Northville School District
|1
|1
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|1
|0
Greene County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Cairo Durham Central School District
|5
|2
|Catskill Central School District
|2
|4
|Coxsackie-Athens School District
|4
|2
|Greenville Central School District
|9
|0
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|1
|0
|Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
|0
|0
Montgomery County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Greater Amsterdam Central School District
|18
|3
|Canajoharie Central School District
|22
|5
|Fonda Fultonville Central School District
|10
|1
|Fort Plain Central School District
|11
|0
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
|4
|0
Rensselaer County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Averill Park School District
|12
|1
|Berlin School District
|5
|0
|Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
|8
|0
|East Greenbush School District
|14
|2
|Hoosic Valley School District
|13
|3
|Hoosick Falls School District
|9
|2
|Lansingburgh School District
|10
|6
|North Greenbush School District
|0
|0
|Rensselaer City School District
|6
|4
|Schodack School District
|2
|0
|Troy City School District
|24
|2
|Wynantskill School District
|1
|0
Saratoga County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|31
|3
|Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
|9
|0
|Corinth Central School District
|4
|0
|Edinburg Common School
|2
|1
|Galway Central School District
|4
|9
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|4
|0
|Mechanicville City School District
|7
|1
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|26
|2
|Schuylerville Central School District
|1
|0
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|20
|3
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|29
|2
|Stillwater Central School District
|12
|0
|Waterford-Halfmoon Central School District
|7
|1
Schenectady County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Duanesburg School District
|2
|0
|Mohonasen School District
|10
|0
|Niskayuna School District
|9
|0
|Schalmont School District
|22
|0
|Schenectady City School District
|33
|6
|Scotia-Glenville School District
|8
|1
Schoharie County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|9
|1
|Jefferson Central School District
|7
|3
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|0
|0
Warren County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Glens Falls Central School District
|16
|1
|Johnsburg Central School District
|0
|0
|Lake George School District
|10
|1
|North Warren Central School District
|5
|0
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|20
|6
|Warrensburg Central School District
|3
|0
Washington County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Argyle Central School District
|0
|1
|Cambridge Central School District
|2
|0
|Fort Ann Central School District
|6
|0
|Granville Central School District
|19
|0
|Greenwich Central School District
|9
|1
|Hartford Central School District
|2
|0
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|28
|3
|Salem Central School District
|0
|0
|Whitehall Central School District
|12
|2
