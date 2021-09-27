The number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts

Galway Superintendent Brita Donovan takes students’ temperatures before they return to the classroom after a week of remote learning.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York States COVID-19 Report Card that shows the number of cases in every public school district statewide, as well as private and charter schools and BOCES programs was available Monday. It was the first time the public could see how each district is affected since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Locally, cases reported since September 1, were generally low in all the districts NEWS10 looked at on Monday afternoon. Larger districts Albany (52), Gloversville (44), Schenectady (39), and Ballston Spa (34) have the highest number of cases among students and teachers, while the districts of Johnsburg, North Greenbush, Salem, and Sharon Spings reported no cases.

The Capital Region has the fourth-lowest number of cases (1,390) out of all regions in New York, as of September 27. New York City has the highest (6,234), and Mohawk Valley the lowest (804).

Below are tables for each county with individual school district information. For case information in private or charter schools, a BOCES program, or district not listed below, check the states’s COVID-19 Report Card.

Albany County

School District Students Teachers/staff Albany City School District 47 5 Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 5 2 Bethlehem Central School District 4 1 Cohoes City School District 17 4 Green Island Union Free School District 2 0 Guilderland Central School District 16 2 Menands Union Free School District 2 0 North Colonie School District 26 4 Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 11 1 South Colonie Central School District 18 1 Voorheesville Central School District 7 0 Watervliet City School District 14 2

Columbia County

School District Students Teachers/staff Chatham Central School District 2 0 Germantown Central School District 4 0 Hudson City School District 7 1 Ichabod Crane Central School District 28 2 New Lebanon Central School District 2 0 Taconic Hills Central School District 10 6

Fulton County

School District Students Teachers/staff Broadalbin Perth School District 8 2 Gloversville School District 37 7 Johnstown School District 16 4 Mayfield School District 8 3 Northville School District 1 1 Wheelerville Union Free School District 1 0

Greene County

School District Students Teachers/staff Cairo Durham Central School District 5 2 Catskill Central School District 2 4 Coxsackie-Athens School District 4 2 Greenville Central School District 9 0 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 1 0 Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 0 0

Montgomery County

School District Students Teachers/staff Greater Amsterdam Central School District 18 3 Canajoharie Central School District 22 5 Fonda Fultonville Central School District 10 1 Fort Plain Central School District 11 0 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 4 0

Rensselaer County

School District Students Teachers/staff Averill Park School District 12 1 Berlin School District 5 0 Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 8 0 East Greenbush School District 14 2 Hoosic Valley School District 13 3 Hoosick Falls School District 9 2 Lansingburgh School District 10 6 North Greenbush School District 0 0 Rensselaer City School District 6 4 Schodack School District 2 0 Troy City School District 24 2 Wynantskill School District 1 0

Saratoga County

School District Students Teachers/staff Ballston Spa Central School District 31 3 Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 9 0 Corinth Central School District 4 0 Edinburg Common School 2 1 Galway Central School District 4 9 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 4 0 Mechanicville City School District 7 1 Saratoga Springs City School District 26 2 Schuylerville Central School District 1 0 Shenendehowa Central School District 20 3 South Glens Falls Central School District 29 2 Stillwater Central School District 12 0 Waterford-Halfmoon Central School District 7 1

Schenectady County

School District Students Teachers/staff Duanesburg School District 2 0 Mohonasen School District 10 0 Niskayuna School District 9 0 Schalmont School District 22 0 Schenectady City School District 33 6 Scotia-Glenville School District 8 1

Schoharie County

School District Students Teachers/staff Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 9 1 Jefferson Central School District 7 3 Sharon Springs Central School District 0 0

Warren County

School District Students Teachers/staff Glens Falls Central School District 16 1 Johnsburg Central School District 0 0 Lake George School District 10 1 North Warren Central School District 5 0 Queensbury Union Free School District 20 6 Warrensburg Central School District 3 0

Washington County