The National Institute of Mental Health needs participants for coronavirus study

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Researchers at the National Institute of Mental Health are looking for subjects for an online research study. The goal is to learn about how stressors related to the pandemic affect the mental health of health care workers.

To take part in the survey, sign up through the National Institutes of Health website, or send an email if you have any questions.

If you are selected to be part of the study, you must complete a 30-minute, online questionnaire every one to three months for a year.

You must be 18 or older to participate, and there is no compensation offered in exchange for your involvement. You can withdraw at any time, as participation is voluntary.

The NIMH says it hopes to come to a better understanding of the experiences of medical workers during this difficult time.

