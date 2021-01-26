The National Grid Foundation gives large grant to Catholic Charities

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—With COVID-19 slowing down the economy and people losing their jobs, it has come down to which bill needs to get paid. The National Grid Foundation and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany have partnered together for the thirteenth year with their Emergency Energy Assistance Fund (EEAF), to help people struggling to heat their homes.

Last year’s grant from the National Grid Foundation was $125,000, but this year like years in the past, the grant was a bit larger $250,000.

As the cold creeps in the heating bills go up and that’s where the Emergency Energy Assistance Fund can help out.

“They have been outstanding for as long as I have been around,” said Vincent Colonno, CEO of Catholic Charities. “Each year, as the need increased, they (National Grid Foundation) recognize that and say we need to increase this a little bit more.”

Colonno thinks that the $250,000 grant can help 800 families across the 14 counties of the Diocese. The grant money will go out to the Catholic Charities agency in each county, where those in need of heating help can come in and apply the EEAF or go to the Charities’ website for more information.

The EEAF is for anyone who needs some heat help, according to Colonno.

“We are pleased to be again able to help our neighbors by not only continuing our annual support of Emergency Energy Assistance Services,” said Ed White, Executive Director of the National Grid Foundation. “But we are especially thrilled to be able to provide additional funding to offer even more relief for fuel-neutral energy costs during this unprecedented situation.”

The funding is for fuel-neutral energy, not just for electric or gas heating but for all sources used across the counties, like propane, oil, and even wood.