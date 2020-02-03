The missing among us: a look at missing Capital Region people and statewide missing person statistics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Monday is National Missing Persons Day. News10 ABC looked at missing person statistics throughout the state and looked at how many missing people are from the Capital Region.

The N.Y.S. Missing Persons Clearinghouse website provides a list of all missing persons in the state. There are currently 22 people including children, college students and vulnerable adults missing in the immediate Capital District.

Most of the missing local individuals on the list include names more than likely unfamiliar to Capital District residents but it also includes a few well-known missing person cases including that of Jaliek Rainwalker, Sara Anne Wood and Suzanne Lyall.

The most recent local case listed is that of Chris Styles Carolan, a 14-year-old from Schenectady who was reported missing Jan. 13 of this year. The second most recent local case is Jeanetta Marie Lopez, a 15-year-old from Albany who was reported missing Dec. 7, 2019.

The oldest local case yields back to the late 60’s. That’s when Cornelia June Enright, from Schenectady, went missing. She was 19-years-old at the time she was reported missing and was last seen on April 24, 1969, in Rotterdam. Her car was found unoccupied on April 25 on State Street.

2018 Missing Persons Clearinghouse Annual Report statistics

A greater percentage of children than adults go missing in N.Y. per 1,000 individuals, but overall the state saw a decrease in reported missing children between 2017-2018.

The largest reported number of missing children came from larger cities.

Albany had the 5th highest number of reported missing children, not including N.Y.C.

The percentage of missing vulnerable adults increased slightly statewide between 2017-2018.

Nearly 96% of the 14,697 missing children under the age of 18 were the result of the child running away. Slightly more than half of those cases resulted in the return of a child, 51.3%. In 34.7% of those cases, the child returned home, 16.6% more were returned through the involvement of law enforcement.

Eight children reported missing were eventually found dead.

Missing adult cases were on average closed or resolved much faster than missing children cases. The average number of days missing vulnerable adult cases were closed was 3 days. The case resolution time is double for missing children. The average number of days between the reporting and cancellation date for missing children cases was 6 days.

The number of missing adults increased in late summer. The highest number was reported in Aug. 2018, while the fewest number was reported in Jan. and Dec.

The entire list of missing persons in the state can be found on the N.Y.S. Division of Criminal Justice Services website. The 2018 Missing Persons Clearinghouse Annual Report can be found here.