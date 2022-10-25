ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You better believe the famous McRib is back. The saucy, BBQ filled sandwich is officially returning to McDonalds locations nationwide, but could this be the final time?

According to the Mcdonald’s website, this seems to be the last return of the famous McRib. Mcdonald’s is calling it “The McRib Farewell Tour,” so get your McRib while you can! The sandwich will be available nationwide including local McDonald’s in Albany, Amsterdam, and Saratoga Springs beginning October 31.