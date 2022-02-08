The Lumineers coming to SPAC in May

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lumineers will be coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on May 29. Their performance is for the Lumineers Brightside World Tour 2022.

Tickets go on sale on February 18 at 10 a.m.

The Lumineers World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of their new album, Brightside.

The Lumineers are will continue their partnership with environmental non-profit REVERB.org, on this year’s tour. The band has committed to a comprehensive climate action program via REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution campaign

