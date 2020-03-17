The library in your home: Digital resources you can access from your living room

(NEWS10)– Many people staying home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Families now trying to figure out what’s next, and that’s where the library comes in.

While some public libraries in our area may be closed, that doesn’t mean that you can’t access the resources that you and your family depend on. Nowadays, libraries offer patrons 24/7 access to several resources, and you never have to leave your home in order to use them. News10 is reaching out to library systems across our viewing area to learn about the regular online resources they offer and what they’re doing to make this stressful time a bit easier on everyone. This list we will be updated as libraries make changes amid the outbreak. Remember, access to some services may require a library card.

Upper Hudson Library System

Serves libraries in Albany & Rensselaer Counties

Each library within the Upper Hudson Library System offers access to free eBooks, digital magazines, and audiobooks through Overdrive and Flipster services. There are titles for every age group and genres are across the board. According to Mary Fellows, manager of Youth and Family Services, some libraries will soon offer video storytimes to entertain your little ones. Links to science, art, and other book resources will soon be available at the Upper Hudson Library System website. Be sure to visit this website as well for access to Overdrive and Flipster. If you don’t have Wi-Fi at home, it is still available outside of the Berlin, Valley Falls, and Westerlo libraries.

Ask a Librarian services available:

Albany- Bach Branch

Albany- Delaware Branch

Albany- Howe Branch

Albany- North Albany Branch

Albany- Pine Hills Branch

Albany- Washington Ave Branch

Albany- West Albany/Arbor Hills

Southern Adirondack Library System

34 public libraries in Saratoga, Warren, Washington, & Hamilton Counties

Overdrive and its free eBooks and audiobooks are available to all patrons. Using this extra time to explore your families history? Visit Fold3 by Ancestry and HeritageQuest to begin your research. Some libraries in the system offer access to free digital comics, movies and TV. Visit your library’s website to see which services they offer. Also visit the Southern Adirondack Library System website for more reliable resources pertaining to the coronavirus, including how libraries are responding.

Mohawk Valley Library System

14 public libraries in Montgomery, Fulton, Schenectady & Schoharie Counties

If you’re a library cardholder in this system, you can check out audiobooks, eBooks, and popular magazines through the Overdrive or Libby apps. Many libraries are also offering Wi-Fi access in their parking lots. According to Wade Abbott, Comunications/Community Relations Specialist for the system, fines for overdue items are now waived during this time.

Be sure to visit each library’s website to find information on possible closures and learn about their specific online resources.