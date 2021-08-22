The latest on Henri from NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Henri made landfall as a strong tropical storm Sunday near Block Island in Rhode Island at around 11 a.m.

Winds were gusting up to 65 miles per hour, with 70 miles per hour reported in Point Judith, Rhode Island at around 12:15 p.m. The wind threat is low in the Capital Region for now, however. The latest observations from the National Hurricane Center say there are still gusts up to 50 miles per hour around the center of the storm, and as far as 35 miles from it, in north-central Connecticut.

The rainfall will continue with a flood watch in effect with the potential for localized flooding in most of the region until Monday evening. However, there may be some drier air working in from the northeast that will perhaps bring a lull overnight on Sunday. Scattered showers are likely to continue as the heaviest rainfall shifts south and west of Albany into the Catskills.

More heavy bands of rain will be likely through Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening as Henri very slowly drifts eastward overhead. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be likely Monday afternoon and evening as Henri continues to pull away.

The excessive rainfall outlook is still moderate for Monday, with a three out of four on the scale from the Weather Prediction Center. That means there is a fairly high risk for flash flooding continuing through Monday.

Sunday night will include showers with periods of rainfall. Monday will be in the mid-70s with heavy showers, rain, and downpours likely. We’ll try to dry things out and warm things up by the middle of the week as temperatures approach 90.