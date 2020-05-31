The Latest: Lawyer says more serious charges should be filed

Protesters run as police officers fire rubber bullets during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Latest on the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck:

WASHINGTON — George Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump says he thinks more serious murder charges should be filed against the white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he begged for air.

Crump says he believes there’s enough evidence to show the officer’s actions were premeditated.

Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged last week with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, which are filed in cases of unintentional death. Chauvin also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd, a black man, as he lay handcuffed on the ground.

Crump tells CBS: “We don’t understand how that is not first-degree murder.”

According to the complaint, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, including nearly three minutes after he stopped moving and talking.

An autopsy said the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death.

___

SEATTLE — Seattle will again have a 5 p.m. city-wide curfew Sunday and police say they arrested at least 27 people during Saturday protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Looters smashed downtown storefronts and at one point Interstate 5 was briefly closed through downtown when demonstrators got onto the roadway. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is dispatching up to 200 National Guard troops to help maintain order.

___

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Some business owners in Charleston, South Carolina, swept up broken glass, boarded windows and took stock of ransacked shelves Sunday morning after protests erupted into violence.

Broken glass littered sidewalks outside storefronts in downtown Charleston, where restaurants and shops just recently reopened after being shutdown because of the coronavirus. Hundreds of people turned out Saturday for what began as peaceful protests in wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but spiraled into vandalism and violence overnight.

Brian Lucier found a large stone used to smash the front windows of his shop, King’s Lead Cigar Lounge.

“All this just adds insult to injury,” Lucier told The Post and Courier. “We’ve been bleeding for three months now and then this happens.”

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said 10 people had been arrested in relation to the protests. He said there were no serious injuries.

However, diners and restaurant staff at the Stars Rooftop & Grill Room were rattled at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when protesters started throwing chairs at the front window, said Heather Green, one of the restaurant’s operators. She said staff locked the front door and evacuated customers through a back entrance before protesters smashed their way inside and ransacked the manager’s office.

“It started to feel like everything was going to be OK, and that we were finally getting back to normal,” Greene said. “And now this happens.”

___

PHOENIX — Volunteers are using shovels and brooms to clean up broken glass outside at least five stores at an upscale mall in a Phoenix suburb.

The stores were damaged after a day of peaceful marches turned into a night of sometimes violent protests that included vandalism and an attack on a police station.

Late Saturday, people knelt with their hands up in the streets outside Phoenix police and municipal buildings, chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black lives matter.”

Officers used flash-bang grenades and dispersed the crowd shortly after 10 p.m., telling people it was an unlawful assembly.

In Scottsdale, some people smashed windows at stores including Neiman Marcus and Urban Outfitters, grabbing goods and damaging buildings.

On Sunday morning, TV station video showed large holes punched in some store windows with the glass completely shattered in the front windows of other stores.

___

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, says the city will again have an 8 p.m. curfew following another night of raucous protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Police in the Northwest city arrested 48 people Saturday and early Sunday on charges like disorderly conduct and violating Saturday’s curfew. Authorities say demonstrators vandalized buildings downtown, looted stores and set blazes downtown.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials in Minnesota say a more aggressive approach helped prevent another night of dangerous and damaging violence in Minneapolis from protests over the death of George Floyd.

The state poured thousands more National Guard soldiers into a response that came after repeated days of arson, property damage and looting on the city’s south side.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says law enforcement tried to move quickly to break up groups of protesters who ignored an 8 p.m. curfew that was in place for the first time.

Gov. Tim Walz called restoring order the first step toward addressing the systemic problems that contributed to the death of Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Walz said the curfew will remain in place for at least one more day.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says state authorities were hit by cyber attackers before law enforcement launched operations Saturday to clear protests.

Walz described the incident as a “a very sophisticated denial of service attack” and said it was executed on “all computers.” He did not offer additional details.

Walz pointed to the hack as evidence that unrest in his state in recent days has been stoked by coordinated, outside groups trying to sow mayhem.

“That’s not somebody sitting in their basement,” he told reporters. “That’s pretty sophisticated.”

Minnesota authorities say 20% of those arrested had out-of-state addresses.

___

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a second person has died after several shootings happened during downtown violence that started Saturday and extended into early Sunday.

One of the deadly shootings happened late Saturday and the second about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but city police say no officers were involved.

What led up to those deaths wasn’t immediately clear, said Patrolman Michael Hewitt, a police spokesman.

“We don’t have any way to link them, at this time, to any type of protest or anything,” Hewitt said Sunday. “We don’t know if they are separate incidents or really what they are.”

Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as windows of numerous buildings were broken, people entered some stores and stole items and officers deployed tear gas. Fire badly damaged a pharmacy and fires burned in several large dumpsters pushed into streets.

___

NEW YORK — New York City officials are looking for a peaceful way forward after three days of protests against police brutality that left police cars burned and led to the arrest of hundreds of people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wasn’t considering a curfew after largely peaceful protests around the city Saturday gave way to scattered clashes between police and protesters later in the evening.

Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads.

New York City police said 345 people were arrested, 33 officers were injured and 27 police vehicles were damaged.

Cleanup was under way Sunday morning in New York City, which is still under a lockdown enacted two months ago when it became the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Brooklyn block where two police cruisers lurched into a crowd of demonstrators Saturday, knocking several to the ground, the only sign of the previous night’s disturbance was a small pile of glass shards in the street.

___

Businesses in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh began to clean up Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death turned into a night of destruction in the two cities and others throughout the country.

In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers were sweeping up broken glass and boarding up smashed windows in blocks near Philadelphia’s City Hall even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags.

Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Both cities implemented citywide curfews that were to be in effect Sunday night as well. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration authorizing the adjutant general of the state National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel to help cities.

In Philadelphia, police said 100 people had been arrested as of early Sunday, including 43 for burglary and one for assault on a police officer. Police said 13 officers were injured, including a bike officer whose leg was broken when he was run over by suspect fleeing in a vehicle with stolen items from a business.

In Pittsburgh, the public safety department said 43 adults and one juvenile were arrested during the Saturday mayhem. Four police officers were injured but all had been discharged from local hospitals.

___

CHICAGO — Volunteers are cleaning up broken glass and debris in downtown Chicago after a night of tense protests nationwide over George Floyd’s death.

Demonstrations that started out peacefully Saturday gave way to violence and destruction around the city, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to order a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew indefinitely and city officials to raise bridges to limit access to Chicago’s business core.

At least four people were shot amid the chaos, including one fatally. Chicago police say there were “multiple” arrests, but could not immediately offer more specific details.

___

WASHINGTON — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she doesn’t have confidence in the U.S. Justice Department to fully investigate the recent killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia as a civil rights crime.

Bottoms tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” she is hopeful that appropriate charges will be brought and prosecuted if not by the Justice Department then the state of Georgia.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man after spotting him running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Bottoms said Sunday: “I don’t have faith in this Justice Department, but if this Justice Department does what it was created to do, then justice will be served. But we also have the backstop of the state of Georgia.”

___

WASHINGTON — The mayors of Washington D.C. and Atlanta say President Donald Trump should start showing leadership on race relations following the death of George Floyd — or consider not saying anything at all.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser chided Trump for tweets over the weekend in which he said the Secret Service was ready to send “vicious dogs” on protesters outside the White House. She says government and communities need to acknowledge the hurt and anger people are feeling, not “hearken to the segregationist part of our country.”

Floyd, a black man, died last week after an arresting officer in Minneapolis pushed his knee into his neck while he was on the ground handcuffed.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Trump needs to show a “genuine care and concern for our communities.”

Pointing to his past comments following deadly white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, Bottoms says Trump is again making the situation worse by threatening military action to quell protests.

She says: “He should just sometimes stop talking.”

Bowser and Bottoms appeared on NBC, and Bottoms also spoke on CBS.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — People gathered Sunday morning with brooms and flowers at the intersection where George Floyd was killed.

After police dispersed the crowd on Saturday night with tear gas, many said it was important to come back and protect what they called a “sacred space.” The intersection was blocked with the traffic cones while a ring of flowers was laid out.

Angela Conley, the county commissioner for district 4, showed up shortly after curfew was over to clean up, saying that police had trampled flowers and photos of Floyd.

“The community needs healing and what happened last night only exacerbated the pain that’s been felt,” she said of police action.

Conley felt the demonstrations and confrontations with police would continue until the other three officers on scene when Floyd was killed were arrested and prosecuted.

“We’ll continue to have this militarized presence in our community until justice is done,” she said.

Meanwhile, a church located at the intersection set up chairs for an outdoor service.

Tracy Gordon, who is part of the ministry team at the church called Worldwide Outreach for Christ, said, “I feel it is very important to bring some hope to the community and let everyone know that God is in control.”

___

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s “standing behind the process at this point,” when asked about calls to appoint him as a special prosecutor in the George Floyd case.

Floyd’s family, as well as several Minneapolis City Council members, have called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to hand the case to Ellison, who is black. The council members say they do not believe Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who is white, has the public trust necessary for the job. Freeman has charged now-fired officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death. The council members say Freeman waited too long in bringing charges.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Ellison avoided criticizing Freeman and suggested additional charges and additional defendants may be added to the case.

“I don’t want anyone to conclude that these are all the charges that are going to be there,” he said, as he repeated calls for patience “if you want to make sure that this case results in a successful prosecution.”