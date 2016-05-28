The Latest: Authorities now say 4 dead, 2 missing in Texas due to massive flooding

The Latest on severe weather and flooding around the U.S. (all times local):

Image of Flooding in Houston/Beaumont/Port Arthur area

6 p.m.

Texas authorities now say four people have died in flooding and two remain missing as torrential rains have moved on but left behind swollen rivers that have overrun some communities.

Washington County Judge John Brieden said the bodies of two missing motorists were found on Saturday in separate parts of the rural county located between Austin and Houston.

The body of one person was found Saturday afternoon in a submerged vehicle. The other body was found Saturday morning downstream from where his overturned truck had been located earlier.

Two other deaths in the county had previously been announced by officials.

Lisa Block, an emergency services spokeswoman in Travis County says authorities will continue searching on Sunday for two missing people in the Austin area.