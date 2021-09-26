The hottest cars on the market right now in each state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The global microchip shortage is showing no signs of slowing down as major automakers continue to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels, especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Demand for new cars has continued to outpace supply, with new cars selling over a week faster than in July, while demand for used cars has remained relatively steady.

Analyzing nearly one million new and used cars sold in August 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and vanished the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were August’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – August 2021
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaChevrolet Corvette1.8
Alaska
ArizonaMercedes-Benz GLS3.1
ArkansasKia Carnival4.5
CaliforniaSubaru Crosstrek4.8
ColoradoKia Telluride4.7
ConnecticutSubaru Crosstrek7.9
DelawareToyota Camry3.1
FloridaToyota Highlander Hybrid4.7
GeorgiaToyota RAV45.5
HawaiiHyundai Palisade4.1
IdahoFord Bronco3.1
IllinoisKia Telluride5.2
IndianaBMW X73.0
IowaToyota Sienna5.8
KansasKia Telluride1.5
KentuckyHyundai Venue5.1
LouisianaToyota Sienna4.7
MaineHyundai Palisade7.5
MarylandHyundai Santa Cruz3.8
MassachusettsChevrolet Spark3.9
MichiganMercedes-Benz GLE4.0
MinnesotaChevrolet Corvette4.4
MississippiFord Bronco Sport1.9
MissouriChevrolet Corvette4.5
MontanaSubaru Forester5.3
NebraskaToyota Venza4.4
NevadaChevrolet Corvette2.1
New HampshireChevrolet Trailblazer2.0
New JerseyHyundai Santa Cruz4.4
New MexicoLexus GX 4609.0
New YorkJeep Wrangler3.5
North CarolinaCadillac Escalade2.0
North DakotaHyundai Tucson5.4
OhioHyundai Santa Cruz3.2
OklahomaToyota RAV4 Hybrid3.1
OregonKia Seltos3.5
PennsylvaniaChevrolet Corvette5.8
Rhode IslandMercedes-Benz S-Class1.2
South CarolinaMercedes-Benz GLE4.6
South DakotaHyundai Palisade8.5
TennesseeKia Carnival3.1
TexasToyota RAV4 Prime3.7
UtahFord Bronco2.4
VermontFord Bronco Sport1.7
VirginiaLexus RX 3504.0
WashingtonChevrolet Corvette3.4
West VirginiaHonda Civic2.5
WisconsinJeep Wrangler 4xe4.5
WyomingHyundai Palisade10.6
  • The fastest-selling new car in the most states is the Chevrolet Corvette in six states.
  • The second fastest-selling new car is the Hyundai Palisade in four states.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 32 states.
  • Hybrid cars are the fastest sellers in 7 states.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Rhode Island at 1.2 days.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – August 2021
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaHonda Odyssey17.8
AlaskaChevrolet Silverado 150033.1
ArizonaHonda Insight9.0
ArkansasJeep Wrangler15.4
CaliforniaHonda Insight14.0
ColoradoVolvo S6017.2
ConnecticutHonda Odyssey14.1
DelawareNissan Altima13.5
FloridaBMW 2 Series18.5
GeorgiaTesla Model 312.7
HawaiiHonda HR-V12.6
IdahoSubaru Crosstrek23.0
IllinoisToyota Prius17.5
IndianaToyota Prius17.3
IowaNissan Armada21.2
KansasMazda Mazda613.6
KentuckyMazda CX-919.0
LouisianaHonda HR-V16.8
MaineFord Mustang29.6
MarylandTesla Model 312.4
MassachusettsToyota Prius15.4
MichiganMitsubishi Eclipse Cross16.3
MinnesotaToyota Prius14.5
MississippiHonda Accord15.2
MissouriMazda CX-911.5
MontanaToyota RAV416.2
NebraskaSubaru Crosstrek18.8
NevadaToyota Prius13.7
New HampshireHonda Ridgeline18.5
New JerseyFiat 500x22.6
New MexicoChrysler 30022.5
New YorkPorsche Panamera17.6
North CarolinaLexus RX 350L13.3
North DakotaHyundai Elantra16.0
OhioMazda MX-5 Miata17.2
OklahomaHyundai Accent11.1
OregonChevrolet Bolt EV18.3
PennsylvaniaToyota Prius18.6
Rhode IslandNissan Rogue11.4
South CarolinaMitsubishi Eclipse Cross17.1
South DakotaGMC Yukon XL24.8
TennesseeLand Rover Discovery Sport10.2
TexasTesla Model 313.5
UtahSubaru Ascent12.4
VermontToyota RAV428.3
VirginiaToyota Sequoia14.5
WashingtonVolkswagen Golf12.7
West VirginiaHonda Pilot18.9
WisconsinBuick Envision14.8
WyomingToyota RAV440.1
  • The Toyota Prius is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with six.
  • In second place is a tie between the Tesla Model 3 and the Toyota RAV4, which are the fastest-sellers in three states.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 22 states.
  • The fastest-selling used car across all states is the Honda Insight in Arizona at 9.0 days.
  • Electric vehicles are the fastest sellers in four states, and hybrid vehicles are the fastest sellers in eight states.

Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

This article, August’s Fastest-Selling Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com. 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19