ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -At The Hanger at 743, The Prescott Foundation hosted their 3rd Annual Wings and Wheels Fundraiser. President and Founder, David Prescott, says there’s a little something for everyone.

“It gives us an opportunity to bring in our car enthusiasts, our aircraft enthusiasts. Show off some amazing vehicles and restorations,” stated Prescott.

The main attraction for the day is the C-47 Placid Lassie. The plane was used in WWII after it was converted from commercial use. In honor of the anniversary of D-Day, a demonstration team performed a reenactment jump dressed as soldiers from the time.

“Our purpose at the end of the day is to keep the stories of our WWII veterans alive to inspire others. Hopefully we’ve done that today,” explained Jumpmaster and Instructor, Andrew Kristopik.

When it comes to jumping from over 1,000 feet in the air, the team says they don’t have time to think about stress. “You’re really focused on the steps that you need to do, the next upcoming procedure that you need to follow. So the focus is sharp, razor sharp,” described Jumper and Local Dentist, Michaela Serseloudi.

Those who came out to the event say seeing the plane in action was worth the trip. “It’s cool, it’s like a dream. You smell the engines. You actually hear the planes,” said Attendees, Michael and Kiernan Gorman.

The event helps the foundation raise money to teach newer generations about aircrafts and help veterans in the area. As a Navy veteran, Prescott sees a need for these services. “I try to focus my time and energy on things that I think are helpful and useful to the veteran community,” explained Prescott.