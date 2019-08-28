The great Schaghticoke fair 200 years in the making

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Opening day at the fair is dollar day. This is the 200th anniversary of the Schaghticoke fair and every day is a special day. Dollar admission today, ride tickets are a $1 and most food vendors have a dollar item.

Tomorrow night Trace Adkins will be playing and tickets are still available. Let’s not forget the pig races, the 4H events and the midway with all its rides.

Saturday will be a big parade to celebrate the fairs 200th anniversary and Monday is the demolition derby’s.