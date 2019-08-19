The Great New York State Fair: Taking a look at the equipment used by the New York Army National Guard

An Army Security Vehicle, like this one, will be on display at the Great New York State Fair along with other equipment used by the NY Army National Guard. Credit: NY Army National Guard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Great New York State Fair kicks off this week, August 21, and you’ll be able to see the equipment used by our brave men and women in the New York Army National Guard.

Fairgoers will be able to see a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, a cannon, an Armored Security Vehicle, and much more on display at the New York Army National Guard station on Tonawanda Street near Gate 2 of the Fairgrounds.

Soldiers will be on duty at the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. New York Army National Guard recruiters will also be on site to talk about missions and opportunities within the National Guard.

The Great New York State Fair begins Wednesday, August 21, and runs through Labor Day, September 2 at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.