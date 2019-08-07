The Great New York State Fair: Fun food additions

Credit: The Great New York State Fair and The Pizza Emporium

(NEWS10)– The Great New York State Fair is known for its fun and unconventional food choices that wet the appetites of many fairgoers. This year is no exception.

The Fair announcing the three newest additions: Chicken & Waffle Pizza, a Mac & Cheese Bacon Dog, and a Spicy PB&J Bacon Dog. You can find all three options at the Pizza Emporium food stand. Scroll down to read descriptions on each adventurous food choice.

Chicken & Waffle Pizza

Credit: The Great New York State Fair and The Pizza Emporium

Fresh dough topped with waffle bits, fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and a drizzle of syrup.

The Mac & Cheese Dog

Credit: The Great New York State Fair and The Pizza Emporium

A hotdog wrapped in bacon and topped with macaroni and cheese and bacon crumbles.

PB&J Bacon Dog

A hotdog wrapped in bacon and topped peanut butter, Sriracha jelly, and bacon crumbles.

For a full list of food and merchandise vendors at the Fair, click here. This feature is in the process of being updated.

Opening day of the fair is August 21. The Fair closes on Labor Day, September 2. The Fair takes place every year at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.