The Great New York State Fair: Celebrating New York’s Dairy Industry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The dairy industry is a big part of Upstate New York, and The Great New York State Fair is celebrating with the 43rd Annual Dairy Day.

On Thursday, August 29, there will be plenty of activities dedicated to the dairy industry and the hard workers who provide those products to us each and every day. A Milkshake Contest will be taking place at the Chevy Court Pavilion at 10:30 a.m. that day. Winners of the New York State Fair Dairy Products Competition will also be announced. Winning products will be showcased in the display cooler next to the Butter Sculpture in the Dairy Products Building.

While you’re in the Dairy Products Building, you can sample and purchase cheese from across the state. Don’t forget to stop by that famous milk bar where you can purchase white or chocolate milk.

In 2017, milk production was at an all time here in New York State. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Market’s 2017 New York State Dairy Statistics Annual Summary shows that milk production per cow averaged 23,936 pounds that year.

The Great New York State Fair begins August 21 and ends on Labor, September 2 in Syracuse. To learn more about special days at the Fair click here.