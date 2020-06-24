The Great Houses of the Hudson Valley

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Up and down the Hudson River sit grand estates from a different time. Each home a destination in its own right.

Clermont was the ancestral home to Robert R. Livingston, Jr., who drafted the Declaration of Independence.

The Hudson Valley, since colonial times, has drawn the rich and powerful to its views. Clermont, first built in 1740, was the home to the Livingston Family. Robert R. Livingston, Jr. drafted the Declaration of Independence.

The Vanderbilt Mansion is a 54-room estate from the Gilded Age open to the public.

In the Town of Hyde Park is the turn of the 20th century Vanderbilt Mansion. The 54-room mansion offers excellent views out over the Hudson River and was built by an architect firm owned by Charles McKim, William Rutherford Mead, and Stanford White, according to the Cultural Landscape Foundation. The grounds are open, and dogs are welcome.

McKim, Mead, and White first expanded the 25-room Greek revival of Owen and Ruth Mills before they went on to build the Vanderbilt Mansion in Hyde Park.

The Staatsburgh Estate of financier Owen Mills and his wife Ruth have expansive grounds that provide a vista overlooking the Hudson River. The home and its 192 acres are part of the Staatsburgh State Historic Site just off of Rt. 9 between Hyde Park and the Village of Rhinebeck.

The Wilderstein Historic Site first opened to the public in 1984.

First built by Thomas Suckley as a two-story Italianate Villa, the Wilderstein House was expanded in 1888 by Suckley’s son Robert Bowne Suckley and his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery. They remodeled the home into the Queen Anne style it is in today.

Each of these elaborate homes is unique and steeped in New York history.

