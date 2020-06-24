The Great Houses of the Hudson Valley

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Up and down the Hudson River sit grand estates from a different time. Each home a destination in its own right.
The Hudson Valley, since colonial times, has drawn the rich and powerful to its views. Clermont, first built in 1740, was the home to the Livingston Family. Robert R. Livingston, Jr. drafted the Declaration of Independence.
In the Town of Hyde Park is the turn of the 20th century Vanderbilt Mansion. The 54-room mansion offers excellent views out over the Hudson River and was built by an architect firm owned by Charles McKim, William Rutherford Mead, and Stanford White, according to the Cultural Landscape Foundation. The grounds are open, and dogs are welcome.
The Staatsburgh Estate of financier Owen Mills and his wife Ruth have expansive grounds that provide a vista overlooking the Hudson River. The home and its 192 acres are part of the Staatsburgh State Historic Site just off of Rt. 9 between Hyde Park and the Village of Rhinebeck.
First built by Thomas Suckley as a two-story Italianate Villa, the Wilderstein House was expanded in 1888 by Suckley’s son Robert Bowne Suckley and his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery. They remodeled the home into the Queen Anne style it is in today.
Each of these elaborate homes is unique and steeped in New York history.
