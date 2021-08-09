The Great Escape seeking more hands on deck as Fright Fest season creeps closer

Guests riding The Comet on opening day at The Great Escape on Saturday.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like much of the region, Six Flags Great Escape has had a busy summer with fewer hands on deck than normal.

Now, the park is looking to hire on new faces for the fall season, where things are set to get festive as the leaves change and Halloween masks come out.

Six Flags is seeking workers in entertainment, dancing, show tech, security, and people to serve as scare actors for Fright Fest, where employees in Halloween costumes inject seasonal spooky fun into the park.

Those interested in performing, and potentially dressing up like a ghost, ghoul, or other resident park fright, may be asked to learn to walk like a zombie, learn a dance and perfect their best haunting scream.

Staffing shortages over the summer have led to The Great Escape closing two days a week. The park began closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays last month.

The park has a call out for anyone interested to apply online, and visit the park’s Human Resources building on Round Pond Road on Tuesdays (3-7 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

The park is hiring at up to $16.50 an hour, and up to $20 an hour after a bonus for staying into the fall.