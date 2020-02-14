Interactive Radar

The girls at Girls, inc. made Valentine’s cards for kids held at the border

News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—County Executive Dan McCoy visited the girls at Girls, inc of the Greater Capital Region Friday as they made Valentine’s Day Cards. The cards were collected and taken to Immigration.

County Executive McCoy looks over Valentine’s cards the girls made Friday.

From there they will be distributed to detainee facilities along the U.S./Mexico border.

McCoy says that detainees, “at the border deserve to know that despite the dysfunction at the federal level, there are those in this country that care about them.”

