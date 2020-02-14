The girls at Girls, inc. made Valentine’s cards for kids held at the border

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—County Executive Dan McCoy visited the girls at Girls, inc of the Greater Capital Region Friday as they made Valentine’s Day Cards. The cards were collected and taken to Immigration.
From there they will be distributed to detainee facilities along the U.S./Mexico border.
McCoy says that detainees, “at the border deserve to know that despite the dysfunction at the federal level, there are those in this country that care about them.”
