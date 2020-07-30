The Gideon Putnam hotel resuming service August 1 with safeguards in place

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gideon Putnam hotel in Saratoga Spa State Park will implement a comprehensive health and safety program when it resumes service this Saturday, August 1. The Rest Assured™ — Commitment to Care program, developed by Delaware North, which operates The Gideon Putnam for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, features new health and safety standards aimed at helping keep guests and employees safe while slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Steps to protect guests:
- Ensuring our operating standards uphold current social distancing guidelines as directed by local and state regulators and in compliance with the CDC
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols for all high-touch surfaces in common areas
- Reduced capacity and limited hours of operation, where appropriate
- Moving to a 48-hour cancelation policy across all properties – giving guests the assurance of a full refund prior to their planned stay, should circumstances change
- Courtesy sanitation kits in guest rooms and removal of most communal objects such as throw pillows, alarm clocks, glass cups/mugs (replaced with disposables), etc.
- Bulk amenities replaced by single-serve amenities
- Cleaning and sanitizing guest rooms prior to arrival, with housekeeping upon request thereafter
- Most points of sale accept touchless mobile wallet payment options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay
- Touchless sinks and soap dispensers in several restrooms
- Hand-sanitizing stations located throughout properties
Staff guidelines:
- Take a health check when they report to work
- Sanitize their hands when they report to work and are required to wash and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the shift
- Undergo a comprehensive Rest Assured Training Program
- Wear face coverings while they are on duty
To celebrate the hotel’s return to service, all room types – including the Putnam, Parlor and Executive Suites and Premium Porch Rooms – are available through Oct. 31 at a 20-percent discount if booked by Aug. 6. Reservations can be made here with the promotional code OPENPLACES.
The Gideon Putnam suspended service on March 23 as a result of the situation surrounding COVID-19. The schedule for reopening Putnam’s restaurant in the hotel will be determined based on the level of occupancy.
