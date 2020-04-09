The Front Steps Project highlights community through photography

NEWS10 – Pictures are worth a thousand words, right? Well, these portraits are going way beyond the lens.

Originated in Needham, Massachusetts, photographer Cara Soulia created ‘The Front Steps Project.’ It aims to virtually bring families together while highlight the smiling faces of the community as they all practice social distancing.

“Just telling the story of what’s going on right now,” Soulia said. “Whether you’re all in pj’s together all day or your mom is never home because she’s an ER doctor and we happen to get her and she’s in her scrubs, like, this is the story.”

In return for the photos, they ask that the clients donate to a local charitable organization.

“It’s way to help our community members feel that they can support whatever the organization is that they choose. It’s a food pantry, an animal shelter, frontline workers, they can all choose their own,” Soulia said.

The movement has since gone viral, reaching hundreds of photographers worldwide and totally over 15,000 pictures under #TheFrontStep hashtag. Albany resident and photographer, Clare Dollard, loved the idea and decided to go all in.

“This is part of who I am, it’s that I care about my community and this is what I want to do to,” Dollard said. “Support that community, especially during tough times and I think it helps everybody. It’s kind of a win-win-win.”

Her organization of choice was the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, and she says there’s nothing better than capturing the perfect moment.

“I’m creating fun images for families to remember this weird time by, but we’re also giving back to the community in a sense, too,” Dollard said. “And what I get out of it is I just feel how joyful people get participating in this project and I just love getting that reaction out of people.”

Soulia has asked all participating photographers to put the movement on pause, unless granted permission from local town supervisors.