The Front Bottoms at Empire Live December 17

News
Posted: / Updated:
The Front Bottoms - Lover Boy Pub 2021

The Front Bottoms. Photo courtesy of Mark Jaworski

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Folk-punk group The Front Bottoms will be making their way to the Capital Region on December 17. They will be playing Empire Live, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The Front Bottoms will be joined by special guests Oso Oso and Sydney Sprague. The band’s most recent album In Sickness & In Flames debuted in August 2020.

You may have heard one of their two recently released singles “Lover Boy” or “Voodoo Magic.” The latter features Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba on guitar.

