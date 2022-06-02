ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June is National Migraine & Headache Awareness Month. Migraines impact around 40 million people in the United States, and most of them are women.

According to Cleveland Clinic, migraines are considered a neurological disease that impacts 12% of the country, often causing pulsing or throbbing of the head.

Migraines can be debilitating and make people sensitive to movement, sound, or light.

There are also several different types of migraines. Some people experience migraines with an aura that can cause a change in speech or blind spots in your vision; others can have chronic migraines that can generate at least 15 headaches monthly.

In June, the National Headache Foundation hopes to spread awareness about migraines as a neurological disease and their prevalence. The foundation has a unique social media campaign to garner attention this year.

It’s called the Seven Second Freeze Challenge. Here’s how it works; buy your favorite slushy or icy; ask a friend to take of video of you drinking as much slushy as possible for about 7 seconds; hashtag It the #Freezechallenge.

The hope is to gain a little understanding during that freeze while raising money for further research and getting some vital treatments for those who need them.