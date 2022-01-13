The Family Counseling Center in Gloversville holding weekly COVID Vaccine Clinics

A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19"

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Family Counseling Center will be holding weekly COVID Vaccine Clinics throughout January and February from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Vaccine Clinic will be open to everyone and no appointments are necessary.

Schedule:

  • Wednesday, January 19
  • Thursday, January 27
  • Wednesday, February 2
  • Wednesday, February 9
  • Wednesday, February 16

The Vaccine Clinics may close early if there is low demand on the day. If you plan to attend after 4 p.m., contact The Family Counseling Center’s Front Desk at 518-725-4310 to confirm the clinic is still open. The Family Counseling Center will announce on their Facebook if and when the Vaccine Clinic closes early.

Modern & Pfizer vaccines will be available for both initial vaccine doses and booster shots. The Vaccine Clinic welcomes anyone 5 years old and older.

