The Family Counseling Center in Gloversville holding weekly COVID Vaccine Clinics

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Family Counseling Center will be holding weekly COVID Vaccine Clinics throughout January and February from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Vaccine Clinic will be open to everyone and no appointments are necessary.
Schedule:
- Wednesday, January 19
- Thursday, January 27
- Wednesday, February 2
- Wednesday, February 9
- Wednesday, February 16
The Vaccine Clinics may close early if there is low demand on the day. If you plan to attend after 4 p.m., contact The Family Counseling Center’s Front Desk at 518-725-4310 to confirm the clinic is still open. The Family Counseling Center will announce on their Facebook if and when the Vaccine Clinic closes early.
Modern & Pfizer vaccines will be available for both initial vaccine doses and booster shots. The Vaccine Clinic welcomes anyone 5 years old and older.