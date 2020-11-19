The Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York expands services to the Adirondacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York (EFNENY) is expanding its programs and services into the Adirondack region. Because of a fund at the Adirondack Foundation, EFNENY will now provide programs and services to those affected by epilepsy, as well as their caregivers and the North Country community.

EFNENY’s services include information and referral, seizure recognition and first aid training, school education, support groups and art therapy. These services provide support for individuals and families as they navigate the initial diagnosis and allow them to obtain access to treatment.

“The newly established Epilepsy Support Fund, one of more than 260 charitable funds at Adirondack Foundation, supports critical initiatives to improve awareness of epilepsy and increase the understanding of the nature and impact of seizures on families who are affected,” said Cali Brooks, President and CEO of Adirondack Foundation. “Given the expertise of the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York, we are confident that grant dollars from this fund will go a long way toward helping thousands of people in the Adirondack region who are affected by epilepsy.”

For more information about epilepsy, or EFNENY’s programs and services, please contact Jeannine Garab at (518) 456-7501.