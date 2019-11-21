The Empire Center for Public Policy makes 2018 New York Benchmark data available

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Empire Center for Public Policy has released its 2018 Benchmarking New York data. The center uses statistics reported to the Office of the New York State Comptroller (OCS) by individual municipalities statewide to create a searchable database.

Every county, city, village, town and school district submits an annual financial report to OCS. The Empire Center uses this data to calculate the per capita (per person) information in any given municipality within N.Y.

Benchmark information includes property tax rates as well as the amount of tax paid and debt for residents in each municipality. The information is then presented on the SeeThroughNY website as a searchable database.

The database allows users to compare information for multiple municipalities. News 10 searched information for 20 different local municipalities. Use the interactive map below to view information for those municipalities.

Mobile users click here to view the interactive map.