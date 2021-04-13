The Egg announces two performances slated for 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Egg announced Tuesday that two performances have been scheduled for its American Roots & Branches concert series.

The concerts have been added to the series of performances scheduled in 2021-22 that consist of shows that were postponed to new dates because of theaters closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will return in September after theaters can open safely at full capacity by September.

Tickets are currently on sale online or by phone at (518) 473-1845, Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Egg Box Office on the Empire State Plaza is still closed for in person sales.

Performance Details are as follows:

Los Lobos with special guest Alejandro Escovedo

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 7 PM

$49.50, $39.50. $34.50

Los Lobos has been recognized as one of the world’s foremost contemporary roots-rock bands for over 40 years. Alejandro Escovedo will open the show.

Hot Tuna – Acoustic & Electric- with special guests The David Grisman Dawg Trio

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 7 PM

$59.50, $49.50. $44.50

Hot Tuna is a legendary blues-rock band that performs classic tunes and amazing improvisations with both acoustic and electric sets. Mandolin virtuoso David Grisman will open the show with his trio performing his signature “Dawg” music.