The Egg announces two performances slated for 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Egg announced Tuesday that two performances have been scheduled for its American Roots & Branches concert series.

The concerts have been added to the series of performances scheduled in 2021-22 that consist of shows that were postponed to new dates because of theaters closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The series will return in September after theaters can open safely at full capacity by September. 

Tickets are currently on sale online or by phone at (518) 473-1845, Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  The Egg Box Office on the Empire State Plaza is still closed for in person sales.

Performance Details are as follows:

Los Lobos with special guest Alejandro Escovedo

  • SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 7 PM
  • $49.50, $39.50. $34.50

Los Lobos has been recognized as one of the world’s foremost contemporary roots-rock bands for over 40 years. Alejandro Escovedo will open the show.

Hot Tuna – Acoustic & Electric- with special guests The David Grisman Dawg Trio

  • WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 7 PM
  • $59.50, $49.50. $44.50

Hot Tuna is a legendary blues-rock band that performs classic tunes and amazing improvisations with both acoustic and electric sets. Mandolin virtuoso David Grisman will open the show with his trio performing his signature “Dawg” music.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire