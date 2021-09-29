The Edge to require proof of vaccination at 4 Vermont fitness centers

(WFFF) – The Edge fitness centers will begin requiring members to show proof of vaccination at its four Vermont facilities next month.

Members will be asked to fill out a form, and staff members will verify proof-of-vaccine cards, said CEO Michael Feitelberg. He said the decision is based on research and data.

Feitelberg said religious and medical exemptions will be honored when the requirement takes effect on October 18.

“We decided that this would be the best way to build a safer environment as we possibly can for our members and staff,” Feitelberg said. “The overwhelming majority has been in favor and they have been very very positive.”

The Green Mountain Community Fitness Center in Berlin is requiring them for people out of state only. Synergy Fitness, Orange Theory, and the Burlington YMCA said they will not require proof of vaccination.