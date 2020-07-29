The DEC looks for Participants in Wild Turkey Survey

In this Monday, May 4, 2020 photo, a wild turkey crosses a field in Freeport, Maine. States around the country are encouraging hunters to hunt turkeys this spring despite social distancing rules. The hunt will look different than usual because of concerns about the virus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encouraged New Yorkers to participate in the State’s annual survey for wild turkeys.

Participants in the survey, using materials provided by the DEC, record the sex and age composition of any wild turkeys they see.

In a prepared statement DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the following:

“Reporting turkey encounters is a beneficial way to partner with DEC in our wildlife management work to monitor the population of this popular game bird and we encourage New York’s outdoor adventurers to participate in this annual survey.” Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner

Those interested in participating can download this PDF.

Survey cards can be obtained by contacting regional DEC offices, calling (518) 402-8883, or e-mailing wildlife@dec.ny.gov (type “Turkey Survey” in the subject line). Participants can also submit observations on-line by clicking here.

According to the DEC, the Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey has been conducted since 1996.