The dangers of frozen ponds during the late winter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ice cover on ponds can actually be one of the most deceiving parts of winter, with some locations having over a foot of ice and some having mere inches. NEWS10 ABC’s sister station in Elmira spoke with Deputy Chief Jim Sincock of the Elmira Police Department on another aspect of ice cover that is not commonly known.

“I can have six to eight inches of ice where it is shoveled. But where you don’t shovel and you have the snow stacked up and you have ten to fifteen inch piles. That insulates the ice from the cold. So what happens in that case? The water underneath undermines the ice. The water is obviously warmer than the ice or it wouldn’t be water,” said Sincock.

Cheif Sincock went on to show us the gear they use for ice rescues and hopes to not have to employ them this spring. He says the good news is they have to actually practice more because they don’t often have to do an ice rescue. The rescues they do have to do usually involves kids taking part in dares. So use caution and it is best to stay off the ice when these temperatures start climbing above freezing.