The Cypher Center offering online tutorials

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Breakdancing is something we see all the time, but did you know there’s a scene for it here in the Capital Region?

It’s called The Cypher Center, located in Glenville. However, since the Coronavirus outbreak, they’ve joined the same path of other businesses to go virtual.

As the only breakdance studio in the area, they aim primarily for the youth to give them a different path other than mainstream sports or activities. With competitions being cancelled for their students, owners have since been instructing through Facebook Live and creating tutorial videos to keep them on track.

Since many kids and teenagers are still looking for an outlet and to stay busy, owners say it’s a great way to gain expression, be charismatic and free your mind during these times. While donations to help them stay afloat are certainly welcomed, they just want to keep the kids dancing.

“We really just want to do whatever we can to make sure these kids stay motivated and that the parents stay motivated to keep their kids to progress. Even if it’s no money at all, it’s more rewarding to see the progress of the kids than to get some cash in our pocket from this,” Co-owner Alex James, said. “It will keep them busy it will keep them active and keep them creative.”

Their tutorials for both beginners and the advanced level students. You can find them on their Facebook page.