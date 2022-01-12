The cost of smoking for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Sesame Street's most popular monsters like Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and many others will be performing Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! at the Palace Theatre March 5-6, 2022. Advanced tickets for preferred customers go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 12. Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Not a preferred customer? People can sign up to become a preferred guest for Sesame Street Live! to purchase advanced tickets.