The cost of smoking for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to a new report by WalletHub, the economic and societal costs of smoking are more than $300 billion per year. WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses of tobacco users including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses, and more.
The Financial Cost of Smoking in New York:
(1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):
- Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $193,771 (Rank: 50)
- Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $2,027,159 (Rank: 50)
- Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $264,351 (Rank: 48)
- Income Loss per Smoker – $591,719 (Rank: 37)
- Other Costs per Smoker – $15,104 (Rank: 40)
- Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $3,092,103
- Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $64,419
Go to WalletHub’s website for their full report of The Real Cost of Smoking by State.