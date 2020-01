WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – David Little, Executive Director of the Rural Schools Association of New York State, led a forum at Warrensburg Elementary School on Wednesday night to gather input on the problems facing schools, their students, faculty and communities in rural parts of New York State.

The forum was the last in a series of eight. Data from all of them will be gathered and brought to a council who will create a list of proposals to take to state government.