The cost of care: Benefit concert set for local Iraq veteran in need

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sgt. Eddie Ryan took two gunshots to the head in 2005, while serving in Iraq. Now, his family is asking for community support as the costs of providing care continue.

The Tribute to a Hero concert is set for Saturday, and features musical acts Tink Bennett and the Tailor Made band, along with Chuck Kelsey and the City of Albany Pipe Band. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the show starts at 8. All proceeds go towards home care and physical therapy for Eddie.