The College of Saint Rose to temporarily move classes online amid coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose has cancelled classes March 12 and 13 and will move classes online from March 16 through 27.

The College of Saint Rose has been closely monitoring the coronavirus situation. The College says there have been no reported cases of coronavirus among students or staff. No reported cases in Albany County.

In light of public concern and to do what is best for the Saint Rose College community, the following initiatives have put in place including:

All classes are canceled Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13. College offices are open, including dining services. Canceling classes will enable faculty to focus on moving courses to virtual learning and online delivery formats.

Students are asked to move all belongings and check out of the residence halls by Sunday, March 15, at noon. We will assess the situation, and if there is a need to return, we will work with students to transition back to campus.

All classes will move to online delivery on Monday, March 16, using Canvas and other tools that are already often utilized by faculty and students for their courses. We will continue to deliver classes this way through Friday, March 27, and will assess the situation beyond that as we learn more information.

All campus events, including athletics events, in the month of March are canceled immediately. This includes the on-campus CITE courses (a weekend program for educators) and Accepted Student Day on March 21 (virtual visit options will be created). (In the event that the lacrosse doubleheader scheduled at Christian Plumeri Sports Complex on March 14 is held, it will be played without spectators.)

Students living in residence halls who may be considered for exemption and will be advised on a case-by-case basis are:

International students

Student-veterans

Any student who is doing a practicum, student teaching, or a required internship. This only applies if placements have not been canceled.

These students and any other students seeking a hardship exemption or delay, or who have concerns and questions, should contact reslife@strose.edu.

Families with questions should contact Student Development at (518)-454-5170.

Students will hear from faculty through their Saint Rose email with details of their coursework by March 13.

The College recognizes this as a significant disruption, but would like to exercise caution during this rapidly evolving situation.